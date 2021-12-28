Apple IPhone 13 Users Face Problems With Noise Cancellation During Voice Calls

Apple iPhone is one of the most known smartphone series around the world. Every year, Apple reiterates the iPhone lineup, releasing new models that come with better features and user experience. The iPhone experience not only comprises top-tier hardware but also includes several software perks. There are multiple features that work together to deliver a seamless experience, which could otherwise hamper even the most basic tasks such as talking to someone on a voice call. Apparently, this is what has happened with the new iPhone 13 series.

According to several Reddit users, the voice calling experience on the iPhone 13 series has not been up to the mark. While all the recent iPhones come with noise cancellation for voice calls, the feature seems to be missing on the iPhone 13. It has been two months since the launch of the smartphone and Apple has launched two software updates since then, but the issue seems to be unresolved. Keep reading to know more about the Apple iPhone 13 noise cancellation issue.

Apple iPhone 13 users cannot enable noise cancellation

The noise cancellation for voice calls delivers a clear voice to the person on the other side of the call by cancelling all the ambient noise in the environment. It works with a combination of high-quality hardware and clever software that differentiates between the voice of the user and the background noise. As per several Reddit users and a discussion in the Apple community forum, noise cancellation for voice calls has been missing from the Apple iPhone 13. As a reply to this community post, an Apple Specialist replied that the feature is there on the iPhone 13 and it can be enabled by following some steps given in a guide. However, Apple users cannot find the setting mentioned in the guide.

A netizen who has been familiar with the issue and has been in words with the Apple Support team regarding the issue says that the feature to enable noise cancellation for voice calls on the iPhone 13 series has not been present from the start. The user says that it is a glitch and Apple already knows about it. However, there is no clear timeline as to when the issue will be resolved. It is important to note that Apple has already launched two stable updates for regular users including iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.2 since the launch of the iPhone 13. In the absence of noise cancellation, unwanted sounds also make it to the other end of the call.