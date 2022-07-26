Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might come with LPDDR5 RAM: Report

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup in September and this year, the company may make significant changes to smartphones. For instance, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup are said to come with a pill and hole notch. Further, there could be some strategic changes to the lineup including the removal of 'Mini' and the addition of a 'Max' model. Most recently, a new report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with faster RAM.

iPhone 14 Pro models to come with faster RAM

According to a report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a significant upgrade over the LPDDR4X RAM on the current iPhone models. For the uninitiated, LPDDR stands for Low-Power Double Data Rate, which refers to the type of RAM used in modern-day smartphones and computers. To compare, the LPDDR5 RAM is more capable and power efficient that the LPDDR4X RAM.

Some of the latest smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (1) feature LPDDR5 RAM. However, only the Pro models are said to receive the faster RAM as Apple is focussing on differentiating between the iPhones. As per recent reports, the Cupertino-based company won't equip the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup with the latest A16 Bionic chip - it will only power the Pro models.

iPhone 14 enters trial production

According to a report by ITHome, Apple has begun the trial production of the iPhone 14 lineup. For those who are catching up, trial production is among the final stages of development where a company puts together the design and hardware into a couple of prototypes to see if the resulting device is stable and works as intended or not. It is tested thoroughly to see if all the features are working properly or not. After the prototypes successfully pass all the tests, the smartphone is approved for mass production.

Apart from the trial production timeline, the report also mentions that Apple is planning to mass-produce the iPhone 14 by August 2022. The timeline makes sense because the iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch on September 13, 2022. Further, Apple is expecting iPhone 14 sales to be higher than that of the iPhone 13 and hence, the company has already informed suppliers to manufacture more units than last year.