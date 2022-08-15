Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to come with 128GB base models

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come out on September 13, 2022. For the last couple of months, information about the smartphones in the series has been circling on the internet. If the rumours are correct, the iPhone 14 series will consist of four devices, including the vanilla iPhone 14, a new model called the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Previously, the iPhone 14 Pro models were said to come with a minimum of 256GB storage, but now, another reliable analyst suggests otherwise.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will start with 128GB of storage, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro models. As per Pu, the iPhone 14 Pro will come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants, which is similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro models. More details about the iPhone 14 Pro storage models should surface in the coming days.

iOS developer shares a screenshot that indicates at always-on-display

In related news, Apple iOS developer @rhogellium has shared a tweet that contains a screenshot of a lock screen widget, which indicates the always-on-display feature. The developers say that SwiftUI preview, the platform that lets developers interact with their apps, has "a new behaviour." Upon turning off the display with the power button, the developer noticed a new lock screen widget that appears to be semi-transparent in nature. Further, the system clock remains on the screen even after locking the device. As seen in the image attached below, it looks like an always-on-display widget.

@filipeesposito

Messing around with lock screen widgets/accessory and Xcode SwiftUI preview is showing the always on display.

This circle is filled as red in my code.

Is it reported already? pic.twitter.com/cpTwloGCrp — rhogelleim 𓃵 (@rhogelleim) August 1, 2022

Previously, 9To5Mac has revealed that iOS 16 has new wallpapers that complement the always-on-display and now the emergence of the new lock screen widget in the beta of Xcode 14 indicates at the same. As per the rumour mill, only two iPhones in the iPhone 14 lineup will get the always-on-display feature, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.