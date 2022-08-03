Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could feature always-on-display, here's a preview

Apple's latest iPhones may have the best video cameras with unmatched performance, but they lack a feature that has been around on Android devices for years, and that is an always-on-display. However, this might change this year as few models in the iPhone 14 lineup are expected to come with always-on-display.

iOS developer shares a screenshot that indicates at always-on-display

Apple iOS developer @rhogellium has shared a tweet that contains a screenshot of a lock screen widget, which indicates at the always-on-display feature. The developers say that SwiftUI preview, the platform that lets developers interact with their apps, has "a new behaviour." Upon turning off the display with the power button, the developer noticed a new lock screen widget that appears to be semi-transparent in nature. Further, the system clock remains on the screen even after locking the device. As seen in the image attached below, it looks like an always-on-display widget.

Previously, 9To5Mac has revealed that iOS 16 has new wallpapers that complement the always-on-display and now the emergence of the new lock screen widget in the beta of Xcode 14 indicates at the same. As per the rumour mill, only two iPhones in the iPhone 14 lineup will get the always-on-display feature, including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would be possible as the new iPhones are said to come with a display that could change its refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz.

iPhone 14 Pro models to come with faster RAM

According to a report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a significant upgrade over the LPDDR4X RAM on the current iPhone models. For the uninitiated, LPDDR stands for Low-Power Double Data Rate, which refers to the type of RAM used in modern-day smartphones and computers. To compare, the LPDDR5 RAM is more capable and power efficient that the LPDDR4X RAM.