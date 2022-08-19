Apple IPhone 14 Release Date Tipped, Might Come Out Sooner Than Expected

We're already in the second half of August, closing in on one of the biggest tech events that happen in the year. The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to reveal the next lineup of iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in September. However, the launch event could take place sooner than it was expected.

Apple iPhone 14 release date (expected)

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, 2022. As mentioned in the report, "The new iPhone will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models." Previously, rumours about the iPhone 14 series coming out on September 13, 2022, were circling on the internet. Although, readers should keep in mind that the company has not confirmed the dates yet.

The report also contains information related to the type of Apple event that could be held this year. Gurman mentions that Apple wants to conduct an online event in September. For the last few years, Apple events have been conducted online due to the pandemic, but the company seems to like the online approach and might stick to it this year as well. Additionally, the publication also informs that Apple employees have already started recording the presentation segments that are compiled and shown at the launch event.

iPhone 14 will come out in multiple countries at once

The iPhone 14 lineup should come out with iOS 16, the operating system that is under development for the past couple of months. Further, the iPhone should be available in multiple countries at the launch, including India. This year, India has emerged as one of the largest markets for the iPhone.

It is important to mention that the iPhone 14 will come out at a time when global smartphone sales have taken a hit due to inflation and uncertain economic conditions. However, amidst the chaotic situation, Apple is not expecting to see a fall in demand for the iPhone 14. Although Applpe announces the new iPhone with other products such as Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads, the main money-maker for the company remains to be the iPhone.

Image: Unsplash