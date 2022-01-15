Apple IPhone 14 Series Might Come With ProMotion Display For Non-Pro Variants: Report

Apple iPhone 14 could feature a high refresh rate display like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Back in 2021, Apple released the iPhone 13 series with four models. While the Mini and the regular iPhone 13 have a 60Hz refresh rate display, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a ProMotion display, which means that their screen can change their refresh rate based on the application being used.

However, the downside to including ProRes on iPhone 13 Pro models was a fair amount of criticism faced by the company. In 2022, even an entry-level smartphone that is priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 has a higher refresh rate display. Considering the difference in the quality of the display, Apple still charges a premium price from its customers for the base model of any iPhone series. Hence, reviewers and experts pointed out that Apple should include a fast refresh rate on the non-Pro iPhone models as well.

Apple iPhone 14 series might get 120Hz display, 6GB of RAM

According to a report by MacRumors citing an Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, the regular version of iPhone 14 will come with a ProMotion display. This implies that the variable refresh rate display that can go all the way up to 120Hz would not be limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup, possibly including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would be available on the base variant of the iPhone 14, which would be a great value addition to the overall experience offered by Apple iPhones.

The analyst also predicts that Apple iPhone 14 will get a RAM boost such that the random access memory on iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to 6GB, which should be the same as that of the iPhone 14 Pro models. For the first time ever, Apple used 6GB of RAM on the iPhone 12 Pro which was released in 2020. Last year, iPhone 13 Pro models also had the same amount of RAM. Additionally, the base variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series featured 4GB of RAM, which should not be the case with the iPhone 14.