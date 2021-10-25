Apple IPhone SE 3 Might Be Inspired From IPhone XR, Claims Report

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 13 series and the latest M1 Pro powered MacBook Pro notebook. The devices run on Apple's latest A-series and M series chip, respectively and are the most powerful Apple devices ever. However, there also seems to be some buzz about the upcoming iPhone SE 2022, as a report has recently stated that the iPhone SE 3 will be inspired by iPhone XR, losing the TouchID having a bezel-less display.

The iPhone SE is a lineup of smartphones from Apple that comes with an affordable price tag, as far as the iPhones are concerned. They offer the premium built quality and performance of an iPhone along with a smaller form factor, as was the trend when Apple launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2 features an A13 bionic chipset in a 4.7" display and an external case that resembles iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 might ditch 4.7" display to follow the design of iPhone XR

According to a report by MyDrivers, Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 will be based on iPhone XR, instead of being based on the older iPhone 8. If this turns out to be true, it will be a radical design change for those who are relying upon the iPhone SE to retain Apple's TouchID and a smaller form factor based on older iPhones. While the iPhone XR was launched in 2018, it features a bezel-less display, along with a thick notch at the top with FaceID and a single rear camera setup. To summarise, the Apple iPhone SE 3 might be a refreshed iPhone XR with similar looks and refreshed internals.

The report also mentions that Apple iPhone SE 3 will be the last smartphone by the company to feature an LCD display. Another far-fetched claim by the report is the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint, which has not been seen on any iPhone model, ever. These claims are contrary to what popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted back in June 2021, that the iPhone SE 3 will come with a smaller form factor, keeping its design from the predecessor launched in 2020. Since the MyDrivers site does not have an established track record, readers might take this information with a pinch of salt.

(Image: Unsplash)