Apple IPhone SE 3 Specifications Tipped By Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo; Know Details

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently shared some predictions for the rumoured iPhone SE 3 that is about to launch at Apple's upcoming event. For those catching up, Apple has been working on a new iPhone SE for a long time now and it is being highly anticipated that the smartphone will launch on 8 March 2022. Previously, Kuo had predicted the specifications and details about a lot of Apple products and more often than not, they turned out to be true.

According to a tweet by Ming-Chi Kuo published on 4 March 2022, the upcoming iPhone SE will feature the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The A15 Bionic was launched along with the iPhone 13 in October 2021. It is the second chipset from Apple that supports 5G connectivity. With the processor, the iPhone SE should support both mmW & Sub-6 GHz. Alongside, the iPhone SE is said to come in three storage variants, including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

iPhone SE 3 details

Further, the iPhone SE is said to come in three colours, including white, black and red. However, as mentioned earlier, the iPhone SE 2022 may come with a similar form factor as the previous iPhone that was launched in 2020. This may be disappointing for some people as the design of the iPhone SE launched in 2020 itself belongs to the iPhone 8. However, it would ease the manufacturing process for Apple. Kuo also says that the iPhone SE 2022 will enter into mass production in the month of March itself and the company is expecting shipments of about 25 to 30 million units in the year 2022.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the price of the upcoming iPhone SE 5G was tipped to be $300, which roughly translates to Rs. 23,000 in India. However, considering the difference in the international price and Indian price of Apple products, the iPhone SE 5G might be priced above Rs. 30,000 in India. Nevertheless, it can still be a potential entry point into the Apple ecosystem for millions of customers who are willing to purchase an affordable iPhone. Stay tuned for more tech news.