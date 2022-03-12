Apple IPhone SE 3 Vs IPhone 11 Specifications, Price & More: Which One Should You Buy?

At the latest Peek Performance event, Apple launched a couple of new devices, including the iPhone SE 3. While Apple is placing it as the most affordable iPhone in the market, its cost is higher than the previous models of the iPhone SE. The price of the iPhone SE 3 is very close to the iPhone 11 which was launched back in 2019. While this could lead to confusion as to which smartphone should be purchased, the following iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11 comparison should make the decision easier for users.

Before beginning, it is important to note that the iPhone SE 3 supports 5G over sub-6GHz technology. While this is a disadvantage for countries that haven't installed mmWave 5G infrastructure, the next generation of mobile communication technology is yet to launch in India. Additionally, it is expected that Indian telecommunication companies will release 5G on the sub-6GHz technology in India. Hence, as and when it comes, iPhone SE 3 should support it. On the other hand, iPhone 11 does not support 5G technology.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11

Display

The iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display that supports True Tone technology and offers a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch. It has thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the display In comparison, the iPhone 11 has a larger screen that measures 6.1-inch and offers the same pixel density. Additionally, the iPhone 11 has an edge-to-edge display design. As the type of display on both smartphones is the same, users have to make a choice based on their usage. If someone likes to consume content like videos, web series and movies on their smartphone, iPhone 11 is the best option.

Performance

This is where things get interesting. The iPhone SE 3 comes with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, which is also shared by models in the iPhone 13 series. According to a recent Geekbench listing, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM and its performance scores are very similar to those of the latest iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13. That being said, the iPhone SE 3 will be able to handle multiple apps without any jerks. If a user decides to play games like BGMI or Asphalt on the smartphone, they would run at high settings as well.

On the other side, the iPhone 11 comes with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, which is still pretty capable in 2022. For reference, the chip beats the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the single-core performance test on Geekbench. Although it is built on a 7nm fabrication technology as opposed to 5nm on the iPhone SE 3, it delivers excellent performance. Apple is still using the chip on devices like the iPad 9th Gen launched last year. In conclusion, both chips are capable of handling heavy apps, with iPhone SE 3 having a slight edge over the iPhone 11.

Camera

Apple iPhones are considered to have one of the best cameras on smartphones. It has more to do with the hardware-software combination on the iPhones than the hardware Apple uses in its camera. With that out of the way, the iPhone 11 offers two rear cameras. One of them is a 12MP wide-angle lens and the other is a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 3 offers a single 12MP wide camera on its back. Similarly, the iPhone 11 features a 12MP front camera against the 7MP front camera on the iPhone SE 3.

Given that both smartphones can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and feature optical image stabilization, iPhone 11 is an easy choice for photography enthusiasts. Apple does provide new Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion technology and Smart HDR on the iPhone SE 3, but the difference would be negligible for regular users. Clicking pictures and recording videos from either of the devices will not be an issue.

Battery

One of the primary concerns with the iPhone SE 2020 was its battery life. However, Apple has said that it has improved the battery life on the latest iPhone SE 3, which now provides up to two hours of additional video playback time than its predecessor. However, this is still less than what users should get on a new iPhone 11 in 2022. While the iPhone SE 3 can offer up to 15 hours of video playback time, the iPhone 11 offers up to 17 hours. At least on paper, the iPhone 11 seems to have a better battery life than the iPhone SE 3. It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11: Price

This could end up being the deciding factor for most users. On Apple's website, the new iPhone SE 3 is listed at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB storage model. Whereas, the iPhone 11 is listed at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB model. However, given that the iPhone 11 has been available in sale for Rs. 38,999 in the recent past, it would be a better choice at that price. To sum up, those who wish to have a bigger display and better battery life should go for the iPhone 11. Those who wish to take the A15 Bionic chipset for a run should go with the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 11 comes in more colours than iPhone SE 3.