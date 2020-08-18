Apple IPhone Users Can Now Execute Actions On Their Device Without Touching The Screen

Apple is set to release the eagerly awaited iOS 14 later this year. The company first introduced fans to the upcoming major update earlier this year at the WWDC 2020 where it showcased a range of accessibility features. One of the features allows users to use their device and perform a number of actions without even touching the phone’s screen. The new feature is known as ‘Back Tap,’ and it allows the user to execute a variety of tasks with just a few taps on the back of the phone.

The functionally has been targeted for users who may have any kind of physical disability or challenges while using the device, however, with the help of this feature, all the iPhone users will able to simplify a number of tasks. It can also be used to take a quick screenshot or launching Siri with just a few taps.

How to enable the 'Back Tap' feature on the iPhone?

To use the functionality, iPhone users simply need to assign the desired number of taps to the particular task that they wish to set up. Here’s how you can enable the feature after installing the iOS 14 beta:

Step 1: Open your phone settings.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Accessibility’.

Step 3: Under Physical and Motor, click on the ‘Touch’ option.

Step 4: Click on ‘Back Tap’.

Step 5: Now, set the number of taps you wish for accessing the feature.

While the final update is scheduled to release later this year, iPhone users can now test the new iOS 14 beta version which is already available to the public. The iOS 14 beta update can be installed from Apple’s official website. Users can test out the latest features and also report the issues faced with the software, if any.

iOS 14 release date

At the WWDC 2020, Apple had announced that its upcoming operating system will be arriving later this year, however, it is yet to confirm an exact date of release. However, if we go by previous iOS updates, the company may likely launch the iOS 14 update anywhere between September 13 and September 18 this year.

Image credits: williamtm | Unsplash