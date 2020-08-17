Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 And Galaxy Buds Live Announced: India Prices And Where To Buy

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally announced the much-anticipated Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live for Indian consumers. The two products were recently unveiled during the company’s virtual Galaxy Unpacked event alongside a range of other devices.

Samsung claims that both the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live can be integrated into the wider Galaxy ecosystem which will allow users to live a healthier lifestyle, and communicate better while getting the most out of the two devices.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 And S7 Plus Announced: Get Price And Pre-order Details

Galaxy Watch 3 price

Samsung is offering the new Galaxy Watch 3 in two models, which include a 4G variant and a Bluetooth variant. Both models will have 41mm and 45mm versions.

The 41mm version of Galaxy Watch 3 will have Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour options. As for the 45mm version, it will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will carry a price tag of ₹29,990 for the Bluetooth variant, whereas the 4G variant will be priced at ₹34,490. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm version can be bought for ₹32,990 for the Bluetooth variant, while the 4G variant will go for ₹38,990.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

Galaxy Buds price

Just like the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Live will also have some exciting colour options. These include Mystic Black, Mystic White and Mystic Bronze colours. Regardless of the colour you go for, the Galaxy Buds Live can be purchased for ₹14,990. The products will compete against Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.4

Also Read | Samsung Note 20 Ultra Comes With Automatic Refresh Rate To Save Lot Of Battery

Where to buy Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds in India?

The two products will be available for purchase online through the company’s e-store along with online retailers. In addition, it can also be purchased via offline retail stores or Samsung Opera House situated across India.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is set to go on sale next week starting August 27. As for the Galaxy Buds Live, it will be available for purchase starting August 25 through all of the channels listed above.

Also Read | Samsung Note 20 Price, Specifications, Colours And Other Details

Image credits: Samsung