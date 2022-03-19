Last Updated:

Apple IPhone Users Complain Of Faster Battery Drain After Updating To IOS 15.4

While the issue is not universal, Apple iPhone users are reporting severe battery drain issues after upgrading to the latest iOS 15.4. Read to know details.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Apple iPhone users are reporting faster battery drain after updating to iOS 15.4

Image: Unsplash


Apple launched the iOS 15.4 public built recently. While the update contains a lot of new features for iPhone users, including the ability to use Face ID with a mask, users are facing battery drain issues post the update. Although a smaller number of people are facing the issue, it seems to have a serious impact on devices. Keep reading to know more about the iOS 15.4 battery issue.

After updating their iPhones to the latest iOS 15.4, a lot of users are complaining about a significant decrease in battery life. A user who goes by the name @odedia writes on Twitter that his iPhone 13 Pro Max is not lasting even for a day after updating to the iOS 15.4. Another user @lamaks_3 writes that the iPhone 11 is using up to 80% of the battery with a screen-on time of fewer than two hours. The Twitter user @IronicBadger says that his Apple device is not lasting half of what it was last week. 

It is worth mentioning that not every user is facing the issue. Netizens have also come up with an explanation for the situation. According to a theory, Apple has increased the frequency of using 120Hz ProMotion on the iPhones, which is causing the battery drain. However, this only explains why iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users are facing the issue. Whereas, users with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are also reporting to face the issue. 

Apple iOS 15.4 new features

  • Users with iPhone 12 and above will now be able to unlock their phones using Face ID while wearing a mask. The feature will also work while accessing Apple Pay and entering passwords in the Safari web browser. Face ID with a mask is a useful feature that brings convenience for iPhone users, however, Apple does say that it is less secure than the classic Face ID scan of users' entire face. 
  • As expected, Apple iOS 15.4 comes with a lot of new emojis with multiple skin tones. Some of the new emojis with iOS 15.4 is the melting face emoji, handshake emoji, pregnant man emoji and more. 
  • The new iOS 15.4 is accompanied by iPadOS 15.4 which contains the Universal Control feature that allows using a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac. This will enable users to drag and drop files between the iPad and the Mac as well.
First Published:
