Apple IPhone Users Complain Of Faster Battery Drain After Updating To IOS 15.4

Apple launched the iOS 15.4 public built recently. While the update contains a lot of new features for iPhone users, including the ability to use Face ID with a mask, users are facing battery drain issues post the update. Although a smaller number of people are facing the issue, it seems to have a serious impact on devices. Keep reading to know more about the iOS 15.4 battery issue.

After updating their iPhones to the latest iOS 15.4, a lot of users are complaining about a significant decrease in battery life. A user who goes by the name @odedia writes on Twitter that his iPhone 13 Pro Max is not lasting even for a day after updating to the iOS 15.4. Another user @lamaks_3 writes that the iPhone 11 is using up to 80% of the battery with a screen-on time of fewer than two hours. The Twitter user @IronicBadger says that his Apple device is not lasting half of what it was last week.

It is worth mentioning that not every user is facing the issue. Netizens have also come up with an explanation for the situation. According to a theory, Apple has increased the frequency of using 120Hz ProMotion on the iPhones, which is causing the battery drain. However, this only explains why iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users are facing the issue. Whereas, users with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are also reporting to face the issue.

iOS 15.4 is killing the battery in my iPhone 13 Pro Max. I could go for days without charging, but it’s down to half capacity by mid day. — Oded Shopen (@odedia) March 17, 2022

Battery life on iOS 15.4 is really bad 🫠 After 24 hours - 80%, but active screen no more then 2 hours and I using only Safari, YouTube, Instagram, Uber.(iPhone 11 battery capacity 93%) #ios #ios15 #apple #iphone #iOS154 #battery #batterylife #bug — Maxim Shishko (@lamaks_3) March 16, 2022

iOS 15.4 has mad battery drain. I’d say my battery life today is half what it was last week. Shocking! — Alex Kretzschmar (@IronicBadger) March 16, 2022

Apple iOS 15.4 new features