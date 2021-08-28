Apple launches service program for iPhone audio issue, allows external payment for apps

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is overseeing a lot of developments recently. They are about to hold the most awaited iPhone 13 series next month, have a couple of other products lineup up and are dealing with collateral issues as well. To look after a recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro audio receiver issue, the company has launched a free service program for customers. Additionally, Apple has also allowed app developers to take payments from users outside the Apple App Store as well.

Apple announces Service Program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

A significant number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users are currently facing problems with the smartphone's speakers. Apple has confirmed on an official support page that the problem is due to a component that might have failed on the receiver module. The service program does not apply to iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. The company also mentions that authorized service providers will repair and service the affected device without any cost.

On the official support page created for the issue titled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues, Apple says "A very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021." Adding to it, Apple also says those iPhones 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that do not emit sound from the receiver when a call is made or received are eligible for service.

Apple to allow app developers to use alternate payment methods

Apple has announced changes to App Store regulations and will now allow app developers to inform customers about paying for the application outside Apple's App Store. The change comes as a part of a settlement proposed during an ongoing lawsuit that was filed against the company in 2019. A group of app makers sued Apple for antitrust violations regarding the App Store policies about payments. Additionally, the company will also set up a Small Developer Assistance fund for $100 million. Developers who have recorded sales of less than $1 million a year from June 2015 to April 2021 can apply for assistance from the fund and get between $250 and $30,000.