Apple Likely To Introduce Way To Repair Face ID Sans Replacing Entire IPhone: Report

Until recently, Apple's authorized service providers have been replacing iPhone units with defective Face ID or front camera modules. This has had a negative impact on the carbon footprint of the company, along with a subsequent effect on the environment. However, according to a recent report, Apple might be working on a repair module for iPhone's Face ID and the TrueDepth camera.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has mentioned in an internal memo that authorized technicians will avail access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part that will contain the front camera and the Face ID modules. The service part will allow Apple to perform same-unit repairs in case of fault Face ID or front camera modules, which was not possible until now. However, details about pricing and availability of the parts was not a part of the memo.

Apple Face ID repairing technique likely to be available in near future

As mentioned in the report, the repair service for Face ID and front camera module will be available for iPhone XS and newer iPhones. As and when the service part is made available to the authorized service providers, repairing an iPhone will become much more easy and practical as the company would not have to replace it entirely, which was the case previously. The service module-related training and documentation will also be given by the company.

Behind this idea is Apple's resolution to emerge as a carbon-neutral company by the year 2030. Additionally, this would also help the company to get out of its image of manufacturing devices that are extremely difficult to repair. A few months ago, Apple also announced that it would allow tech-savvy users to repair their own iPhones by ordering replacement parts online and with the help of guidance through manuals. It will be interesting to see whether the service modules are different for the iPhone 13 series or not, as Apple has claimed to shrink the Face ID system on the latest iPhone.

As mentioned by Apple in an official newsroom post, the Apple Self Service Repair "will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022."

Image: Unsplash