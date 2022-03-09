Apple Peek Performance 2022 Highlights: New IPhone SE, IPad Air, And Mac Studio Launched

Apple conducted its Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022. During the event, the company released four new devices, two out of which were heavily rumoured before launch. The new devices include an iPhone SE with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, the iPad Air with Apple's M1 chip, a hybrid device called the Mac Studio and a display that works with it, Studio Display. Read details about the devices below.

Apple iPhone 13 with two new finishes

During the Peek Performance event, Apple announced two new colours for the iPhone 13 line-up, Green for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple launches new iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset

Apple announces a new iPhone SE with A15 Bionic. Apple says that the A15 Bionic is much faster than all smartphones at all prices. The graphics performance on the new iPhone SE will be at par with that of the latest iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE features glass and aluminium design in three colours including white, red and black.

Apple says that iPhone SE includes the toughest glass on a smartphone, the same as that on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The smartphone retains the home button from previous designs. Apple says that the battery life on the smartphone is improved. Additionally, users will be able to take advantage of the 5G network on the new iPhone SE. The smartphone will be priced from $429.

iPhone SE: It’s the new chip in the old design formula.



A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13

Body of the iPhone 8

5G



$429 pic.twitter.com/jBQj7cA7bN — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 8, 2022

New iPad Air with Apple's M1 chip

Apple is bringing the new M1 chip to the iPad Air line-up. Users will be able to handle heavy ProCreate projects and run demanding games on the device as well. The front camera on the iPad Air has been upgraded with the latest 12MP ultrawide camera, which supports Apple’s Centre Stage technology.

The new iPad Air will support 5G connectivity as well. Apple says that the new device will be compatible with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. iPad users will be able to use the new iPad OS 15 features as well. The new iPad will be available at the starting price of $599 and the product will be available from March 18, 2022.

iPad Air 5th Gen

Upgrades to the M1 chip

Adds 5G

New 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera with centerstage



$599 pic.twitter.com/YVdUCm8VqA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 8, 2022

Apple M1 Ultra debuts at the Peek Performance event

Apple is adding one last chip to the Apple family called M1 Ultra. Up until now, Apple M1 Max is the most powerful processor by the company to date. However, Apple is implementing UltraFusion technology to increase the performance of its chip further.

With Apple M1 Ultra, the company brings low latency, massive bandwidth and power efficiency and performs eight times faster than the original M1 chip. It has a powerful 20-core CPU and a huge 64-core GPU. M1 Ultra delivers more power than fellow 16-core CPUs while using 90% less power.

Two new Mac devices: Mac Studio and Studio Display

Basically, Apple has integrated the performance of the M1 Ultra in the form factor of Mac Mini. This portable CPU can be used with the Studio Display that can connect with it seamlessly. Mac Studio comes with multiple ports for connectivity as well and it can connect with up to four displays at the same time.

The Mac Studio will come with multiple M1 chips, including the M1 Max which outperforms the Mac Pro as well. Additionally, the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra offers 60% faster performance than Mac Pro with a 26-core CPU. The M1 Max Mac Studio comes with 64GB of unified memory and the M1 Ultra Max Studio comes with a whopping 128GB unified memory.

Studio Display features an all-display design with an aluminium chassis. Users will also be able to purchase tilt and height-adjustable options. The Studio Display features a 27-inch display, that can go up to 600 nits of brightness and supports over a billion colours. It also supports Apple True Tone and comes with an anti-reflective coating.

First place they’re dropping in an M1 Ultra chip: Mac Studio pic.twitter.com/22sSCgLG58 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 8, 2022

