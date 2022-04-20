Last Updated:

Apple Releases 37 New Emojis With IOS 15.4 Update; Are Android Users Missing Out Anything?

Apple users were given the option to update to iOS 15.4 which allowed face unlock while wearing a mask and introduced 37 new emojis. Know details here.

Apple recently introduced a new update for its iphone users which brings multiple new features. Apple users were given the option to update to iOS 15.4 following which owners of iPhone 12 and above could unlock their phones using face ID while wearing a mask and use a barrage of new emojis. With the update, Apple offered 37 new emojis which can be accessed by iPhone owners on WhatsApp to express themselves much more effectively.

The new iOS 15.4 is accompanied by iPadOS 15.4 which contains the Universal Control feature that allows using a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac. This will enable users to drag and drop files between the iPad and the Mac as well.

List of new emojis featured in IOS 15.4 update

  • Half face saluting
  • Melting face 
  • Handshake
  • Pregnant man
  • Outline of a face
  • Holding back tears
  • Right facing palm in six skin colour tones
  • Left facing palm in six skin colour tones
  • Palm facing up in six skin colour tones
  • Palm facing down in six skin colour tones
  • Pointing finger (six colour tones)
  • Snapping (six colour tones)
  • Biting lip
  • Heart gesture using hands (six colour tones)
  • Crooked mouth face
  • Hiding face with smile
  • Hand over mouth
  • Woman wearing crown
  • Lotus 
  • Nest with eggs
  • Empty nest
  • Car wheel
  • Empty jar
  • Glass pouring liquid
  • Kidney beans
  • Disco ball
  • Low battery
  • Crutch

What are Android users missing?

Android users will certainly be able to view the new emojis sent from updated iPhone devices but they won't be able to use them. This is because the new emojis are still in beta for Android users and it is unclear as to when they will be able to avail the emojis.

Meanwhile, Apple launched the iOS 15.4.1 update just weeks after launching the 15.4 update to fix the battery draining problem users complained about. The company had said that the update focused on fixing the bug and improving user experience and it did not bring any new features. 

