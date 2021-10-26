Apple Releases IOS 15.1 Update: Check New Features And How To Download

Apple has released the latest version of their operating system for iPhones - the iOS 15.1. The iOS 15.1 came out on October 25, 2021, i.e. Monday, after iOS 15.0.2 and iOS 15.0.2. Along with the new iOS, Apple has released multiple features for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The update comes right after Apple released its latest operating system for the Mac series of devices called macOS Monterey.

Previously, Apple stopped signing a few updates as they were buggy and users were facing many issues. These updates include the older iOS 14.8 and iOS 15.0. That being said, the new update of iOS 15.1 is approximately 1.4GB in size and can be downloaded easily. However, users are always advised to back up their data before updating to a newer version of the operating system.

How to download iOS 15.1 on eligible iPhones?

Go to device Settings

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

Let the device check for a software update

As and when the update is available, it will reflect in this section

Users will then be able to download and install the iOS 15.1 update

iOS 15.1 new features

With iOS 15.1, Apple is adding SharePlay, a new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. While this update will be available on all devices that support iOS 15.1, there is another feature that will be for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new update brings the ability to capture ProRes videos for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, it also brings the verifiable Covid-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet. All the features are accompanied by minor bug fixes.

ProRes is specifically designed for professionals who use iPhones to record footage and need exceptional control on the footage during post-production. The codec is available for videos shot in 4K 30fps and other lower formats as well. However, for those who own the base model of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, recording videos in ProRes is locked in 1080p 30fps, as the footage occupies a lot of space.

Image: Apple.com