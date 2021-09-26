Apple to fix iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max 120Hz refresh rate soon: Report

Apple has launched the latest lineup of iPhones for 2021 on September 14, 2021. Launched during the event were iPhone 13 Mini, vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the latter two are being referred to as the 'Pro' models, their prices are slightly on the higher side as well. A major upgrade that the Pro iPhone models have received this year is the high refresh rate screen, or as Apple calls it — ProMotion display.

The screens in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can go up to 120Hz, which is not a new feature as high refresh rates have been around in the Android smartphone ecosystem for quite a long time. However, Apple does not provide a dedicated setting to tweak the dynamic refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro devices. Instead, the system itself recognises when the fast refresh rate is required and facilitates. That being said, as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models were rolled out, users and developers around the world noticed an issue with the ProMotion display.

Developers need to update their applications with a .plist file, declaring that they support a 120Hz refresh rate

Apparently, some animations in third-party applications downloaded on iPhones are still running on 60Hz. According to a report by The Verge, Apple says that developers need to update their application to support and take advantage of the fast refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max displays. According to the reports, the issue can be resolved by adding an entry to the app's '.plist file'. Once this is done, the 120Hz refresh rate can be unlocked for third-party apps.

A bug in the core animation system is also causing lag, will be fixed soon

Apple also informs the publication that it plans to share documentation about the entry needed to be added soon. However, in some cases, animations that come along with Apple' core animation technology are also being affected. However, a fix to this problem will arrive soon, letting users enjoy the full potential of Apple's Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion enabled. Stay tuned for more updates about Apple.

(Image: Apple.com)