Apple To Roll Out New Car-crash Detecting Tool In IPhones By Next Year: Report

In a major technological advancement, Apple is working toward a new feature where iPhones will be able to detect car crashes and make emergency calls. Likely to roll out next year, this new feature will also be available in Apple's smartwatches, although the company recently introduced a fall detection tool in Apple Series 4 watches. Meanwhile, Google's Personal Safety app, supported on Pixel smartphones already offers the feature to make emergency calls whenever it detects a car crash. Other connected car services like GM's OnStar, Subaru's Starlink and Fiat's Chrysler Uconnect offer similar features.

Citing a report from The Verge, news agency ANI reported that having the crash detecting tool in iPhones will help drivers get immediate help after a mishap, given they have one mounted on their vehicle's dashboard or placed in their pockets. According to the tech giant's data, unsafe smartphone usage in cars has allowed the introduction of integration systems like CarPlay and Android Auto. Apple found that Android Auto has appeared in nearly 80% of new vehicles in 2020 alone.

Reports suggest that the introduction of this smart feature will bolster the rumours of Apple's "Iron Heart" project meant to connect the iPhone with a car, similarly that way smart speakers and lighting can be controlled using Apple's HomeKit. However, it remains to be seen how accurately the iPhone will be able to detect the accidents as it reportedly has had a not-so-impressive track record when it comes to detecting crashes. Meanwhile, the company released the latest version of its operating system for iPhones - the iOS 15.1.

The iOS 15.1 Update

Apple has released multiple features for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the new iOS. This comes after Apple stopped signing updates for the older iOS 14.8 and iOS 15.0, as they were buggy and users were facing many issues. In this new update, however, Apple is adding SharePlay, which will offer a new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. Additionally, it also brings the verifiable Covid-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet. All the features are accompanied by minor bug fixes.

Image: Apple.com