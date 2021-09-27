Apple To Skip Mini Series In 2022, IPhone 14 Might Come With Fresh Design

It is hardly two weeks from the official launch of the Apple iPhone 13 that news and rumours about the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing online. The next generation of iPhone, which is expected to launch in 2022 and be named iPhone 14, might feature a complete redesign in terms of building and design. Previously, iPhone12 saw a flat-edge redesign wherein all the iPhone models shifted from a curved side panel finish to an all-flat finish.

Although the iPhone 13 come with quite a few improvements under the hood, including an improved chipset, better cameras and a high refresh rate on the Pro models, it is hard to differentiate the device physically. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro look almost identical to the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. That being said, Apple fans might be delighted to hear that iPhone 14 will feature a completely new and fresh design.

Apple iPhones in 2022 to come with a complete redesign

According to the Bloomberg Power On newsletter, Apple will launch new iPhones in 2022 with a fresh design. Mark Gurman says in the report that Apple engineers are currently taking their time in developing new features that are planned for future models. Gurman mentions in his report that Apple's engineers are working on bigger and better upgrades, which will take more time. The report does not mention any details or specifications about the upcoming models but does mention that the iPhone Mini lineup might be discontinued in favour of the Max version.

The report also claims a new Max model in the upcoming iPhone series

An interesting aspect of the report states that Apple might launch a new 'Max' model next year, apart from the vanilla iPhone 14 and two Pro models. Previously, sales of the iPhone 12 Mini lineup have been low to the extent that Apple saw a lower than expected demand for the Mini series and had to shut some manufacturing lines in favour of the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Apple might remove the notch with its next iteration of iPhones

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claims that Apple might replace their notch with a hole-punch display from iPhone 14 series. The notch was introduced for the first time in 2017 when Apple introduced the iPhone X. While all the other flagships in the smartphone market are manufacturing devices with a hole-punch display, Apple might remove it next year. Additionally, popular YouTuber Jon Prosser has recently claimed that iPhone 14 will come with a complete redesign.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD