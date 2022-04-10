Apple Working On Car Crash Detection For IPhones And Apple Watches: Report

In the past, there have been multiple reports about how the Apple Watch's heart rate monitoring features or emergency SOS feature has saved the lives of customers. Now, new information says that Apple is working on crash detection technology for iPhones. Yes, in near future, Apple's iPhones might save the lives of car crash victims. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming iPhone technology.

According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple could be working on a new crash detection feature for iPhones. Once the feature is rolled out, iPhones will be able to detect when users have met with an unfortunate car accident and inform authorities at 911 on their own. The feature is being developed for both iPhones and Apple Watch models and could be released as a part of iOS 16.

Car crash detection on Apple products can benefit users

If the feature is released, it will help millions of users who drive with an iPhone in their car. As with other features, crash detection will compile data from several sensors on an iPhone or the Apple Watch, which could include an accelerometer and gyroscope among other sensors. These sensors should be able to detect a sudden rise in g-force or resultant gravity in order to predict that there has been a car accident.

The Wall Street Journal also mentions that Apple tested this feature anonymously throughout the last year, for which the company collected data from iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple's iPhone and smartwatches detected millions of suspected car impacts, out of which about 50,000 cases ended up in a call to 911. The crash detection feature will surely help drivers and even passengers.

It is important to note that Apple already has a feature called fall detection for Apple Watch. In related news, the tipster @VNchocoTaco has shared the images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These images are based on the CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone. These images reveal the schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, including the dimensions of a new notch, slimmer bezels and larger camera bump. Check out the images in the tweet attached below.