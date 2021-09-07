Apple's 2021 Event To Be Held On September 14; Check Time & Product Announcement Details

Apple is known for releasing new range of products during their September shows and their community is excited to hear from them about the same. It seems that the wait is about to end soon as the Apple September 2021 event has now been confirmed to take place on September 14. Information about Apple September 2021 event date has been confirmed by Macworld after they received an invitation to attend the event. Apple Event Date announcement has shaken up the tech community and they have been trying to find all the information available on the internet regarding the same. Here is all the information released on the internet about Apple September 2021 event. Read more

Apple September 2021 event date confirmed

Apple has confirmed tha the tier September event will be titled as "California Streaming" event and it is scheduled to begin at 10 am on September 14 in California, where the popular Tech giant is based. The start time of the Apple Event in the UK will be around 6 pm. Usually, the Apple events last between one to two hours, where the makers release not one but multiple products for the community. Industry experts suggest that the makers are going to launch the new generation models of their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. More information is expected to be released about the much-awaited iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 operating systems during this event. The highlighting factor of the event will be the iPhone 13, which is one of the most awaited smartphones of this year and another event could be hosted to release their new MacBook Pro models.

More about Apple's upcoming products

Recent leaks surrounding the community suggest that the upcoming iPhone 13 is supposed to sport an LTPO display to offer a 120Hz high refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro series. Other leaks from TrendForce confirms that the iPhone 13 price might start at Rs 1,22,900. The current Apple iPhone 12 Pro model costs around Rs 1,19,900. It is not common to see Apple release their new phones at a price that is almost similar to the price of the previous generation phones. Other data leaks from Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that Apple is working on releasing a total of 4 flagship phones this September. No other information has surfaced on the internet about this upcoming phone.