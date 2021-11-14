Apple’s Latest IOS 15.2 Beta Makes IPhone 13 Pro’s Macro Mode Simple

At the time of launch, Macro mode in iPhone 13 Pro did not have a switch to toggle it on or off. While the software was able to recognise the subject in the scene and automatically switch to Macro mode when needed, users and reviewers said that an option to toggle the feature manually should be there. As it turns out, Apple's iOS 15.2 beta includes a fix to the situation, in the form of a button in the camera interface.

On the iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15.2 beta, the Macro mode has received a button that allows the user to turn it off or on. The button is placed as a small icon that resembles a flower. It appears when the camera is close enough to a subject to take a macro shot. and lets users switch easily without having to open settings. Those in the beta program have to keep the setting called 'Auto Macro' off. While tapping the button turns Auto Macro on, tapping the button again will turn Auto Macro off.

Apple iOS 15.2 beta simplifies the Macro Mode on iPhone 13 Pro

Since the ultra-wide-angle lens on the iPhone 13 Pro doubles as a Macro camera, the results are different upon toggling the Auto Macro mode. Previously, iPhone 13 Pro did not show that the Macro Mode is on through the perspective slider which indicated the zoom measure. Apple did fix the issue by including a toggle that can be enabled in the Settings Menu. The toggle allowed users to turn off the manual switching taking place between the ultra-wide-angle mode and the Macro mode. However, the option was not as useful as simply switching to the ultra-wide lens and getting close to the subject will not enable the Macro mode.

With the latest iOS 15.2 beta, Apple has simplified the process for regular users. Users can leave the Auto Macro mode on and the software will take a macro shot if it detects that the camera is close enough to the subject. Additionally, users can turn off the Auto Macro feature and control the macro mode through the flower button on the screen that pops up when the camera is close to a subject.