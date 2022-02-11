Asus ROG Phone 5s Series To Launch In India On February 15; Check Specifications & More

Asus has recently announced that its gaming smartphones - the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro will be revealed on February 15, 2022, in India. The ROG line-up is known for devices dedicated to gaming, and so are the two new smartphones that will be launched in India. The smartphones' global variant features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ flagship chipsets. Keep reading to know more about the launch event of the upcoming device.

Asus ROG Phone 5s release date in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be launched in India on February 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM IST. The Taiwanese company will be holding a virtual launch event which will be live-streamed on YouTube. While the launch date of the smartphone has been revealed, the company has not confirmed the specifications yet. It will be interesting to see whether the smartphone comes with similar specifications as its global variant launched in August 2021.

In the media invite, Asus India Business Head Dinesh Sharma says "Come witness the reveal of the ROG Phone 5s series for the unmatched gaming experience. The new generation continues the legacy of the legendary ROG Phone 5 with never before the performance, cutting-edge display and touch, and top-notch audio. Join me to discover the cutting edge of mobile gaming for those who dare." Read about the launch contest by Asus below.

Comrades of ROG! Extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed. #CrackTheCode in any of the 3 missions and stand a chance to win the all-new #ROGPhone5s*.



*T&C apply#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/0yccuejsNP — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 10, 2022

Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro specifications

The global variants of the Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 display. While the refresh rate on these smartphones is 144Hz and the touch sampling rate is 360Hz, which provides excellent feedback during gaming. Both the smartphones are powered with the Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset which is an octa-core processor that comes with Adreno 660.

The smartphones come in multiple storage variants, starting from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage all the way up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both the devices have a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary lens and a 24MP selfie lens. While these specifications are of the global variant of the smartphone that was launched last year, the Indian variants are yet to be launched on February 15, 2022.

Image: ASUS.IN