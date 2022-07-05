Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch in India today: How to watch live event?

Asus is about to launch its next gaming flagship, the ROG Phone 6 today. The smartphone comes as the successor to Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro in India earlier this year. By now, the smartphone has already been spotted on several benchmarking and certification websites including Geekbench, 3C and TENAA. Hence, we already have a fair idea about the specifications of the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 6: How to watch the live event?

Asus India is going to live stream the ROG Phone 6 launch event on its official YouTube channel. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 05:20 PM IST today. Those who are interested in joining the event can either open the official YouTube channel of Asus India or click on the card attached at the bottom of this post. Additionally, viewers can set a reminder as well.

It’s not just a smartphone, it’s the ultimate gaming phenomenon!

1 day to go before it arrives to revolutionize the gaming world & #RuleThemAll!

ETA: 05:20PM tomorrow

Set Reminder: https://t.co/paZeMcAsD5

Stay tuned to know more.#ROGPhone6 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/JZbfbJSJoQ — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 4, 2022

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications (leaked)

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.75-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As far as storage is concerned, Asus could offer multiple storage variants with up to 18GB of RAm and up to 1TB of storage.

On the previous ROG phones, battery backup has been one of the best aspects of the device. As per the leak, the Asus ROG Phone 6 should carry forward this legacy as it is also tipped to have a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 65W fast wired charging. For clicking pictures, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has a 64MP main camera which is likely to feature improved sensors and better stabilisation.

Apart from this, the smartphone is said to run on Android 12 out of the box and will also feature gaming triggers and other accessories like the cooling fan. While writing this report, the Asus ROG Phone 5s (8/128GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. As the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, it is only logical for the Asus ROG Phone 6 to come at a higher price.