Asus Zenfone 8 Price In India: When Is Zenfone 8 Going To Release In India?

The upcoming Asus Zenfone 8 5G will have the Android v10 (Q) operating system along with a 5000 mAh battery. The phone will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and will be powered by an Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 585) processor.

Asus Zenfone 8 Price in India

The launch date of Asus Zenfone 8 is expected to be December 31 and its price in India is going to be Rs. 47,405. The model is going to be a 5G model with Android v10 (Q) as its operating system. Dual SIM, GSM+GSM are the sim slots with both of these to be of Nano form factor. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor and in terms of network, it will also support 5G. The screen size of this upcoming smartphone phone will be 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will have a pixel density of 395 ppi and a Super AMOLED display type.

Best Upcoming Smartphones 2021

Here are some of the upcoming mobile phones that will be released in the year 2021:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro ( Expected Price - Rs.55,390 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.81 inches (17.3 cm), 515 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Dual-color LED Flash Has a 20 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 5000 mAh with Fast Charging & USB Type-C Port

Xiaomi Mi 11 ( Expected Price - Rs.65,790 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.81 inches (17.3 cm), 515 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Dual LED Flash Has a 20 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 4600 mAh with Quick Charging 4.0 & USB Type-C Port

Vivo iQOO 7 ( Expected Price - Rs.43,090 ) Android v11 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) 8 GB RAM 6.62 inches (16.81 cm), 398 PPI, AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate Triple Primary Cameras with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Dual-color LED Flash Has a 16 MP Front Camera Battery capacity is 4000 mAh with Fast Charging and USB Type-C Port



IMAGE: Asus