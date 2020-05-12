Best Phones Under 20000 Rupees You Can Buy When You Are On A Budget

The year 2020 has not had much of a great start because of the global pandemic that has caused the world to be under lockdown. This has resulted in the launch dates of several smartphones which were supposed to be launched earlier this year to be postponed. However, if you love smartphone for its incredible camera quality and other camera features but you have a budget set till ₹20,000, here are the top 5 smartphones with impressive camera features that you might be looking for.
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro price and specifications
- Realme 6 Pro Price: ₹16,999
- OS: Android v10 (Q)
- RAM: 6 GB RAM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Battery: 4300 mAh Battery life
- Charging: Flash Charger (C type), 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes
- Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Dimensions: 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 202 grams
- Build: Back Mineral Glass
- Colours: Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange
- Water Proof: Splashproof
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio
- Pixel density: 403 PPI density
- Screen Size: 6.6 inches
- Internal Memory: 64 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB
Realme X2
Realme X2 price and specifications
- Realme X2 Price: ₹17,499
- OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 32 MP Front Camera
- Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels
- Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life
- Charging: VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 30 minutes
- Display: Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm
- Weight: 182 grams
- Build: Back Gorilla Glass
- Colours: Pearl White, Pearl Blue and Pearl Green
- Water Proof: No
- Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio
- Pixel density: 403 ppi density
- Screen Size: 6.4 inches
- Internal Memory: 64 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB
Realme XT
Realme XT Price and specifications
- Realme XT Price: ₹16,999
- OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera
- Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels
- Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life
- Charging: VOOC, v3.0: 52 % in 30 minutes
- Display: Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm
- Weight: 183 grams
- Build: Back Gorilla Glass
- Colours: Pearl White and Pearl Blue
- Water Proof: Splashproof
- Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio
- Pixel density: 403 PPI density
- Screen Size: 6.4 inches
- Internal Memory: 64 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB
OPPO F15
OPPO F15 Price and Specifications
- OPPO F15 Price: ₹18,170
- OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P70
- Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera
- Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels
- Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life
- Charging: VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
- Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Dimensions: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 172 grams
- Build: Back Mineral Glass
- Colours: Lightning Black and Unicorn White
- Water Proof: Splashproof
- Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio
- Pixel density: 411 PPI density
- Screen Size: 6.4 inches
- Internal Memory: 128 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB
Xiaomi Poco X2
Xiaomi Poco X2 price and specifications
- Xiaomi Poco X2 Price: ₹16,999
- OS: Android v10
- RAM: 6 GB RAM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP Front Camera
- Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels
- Battery: 4500 mAh Battery life
- Charging: Fast, 27W
- Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
- Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
- Dimensions: 165.3 mm x 76.6 x 8.7 mm
- Weight: 208 grams
- Build: Back Gorilla Glass
- Colours: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
- Water Proof: Splashproof
- Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio
- Pixel density: 395 PPI density
- Screen Size: 6.67 inches
- Internal Memory: 64 GB
- Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB
