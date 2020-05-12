Best Phones Under 20000 Rupees You Can Buy When You Are On A Budget

The year 2020 has not had much of a great start because of the global pandemic that has caused the world to be under lockdown. This has resulted in the launch dates of several smartphones which were supposed to be launched earlier this year to be postponed. However, if you love smartphone for its incredible camera quality and other camera features but you have a budget set till ₹20,000, here are the top 5 smartphones with impressive camera features that you might be looking for.

Realme 6 Pro

Image source: Shutterstock

Realme 6 Pro price and specifications

Realme 6 Pro Price: ₹16,999

OS: Android v10 (Q)

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera

Battery: 4300 mAh Battery life

Charging: Flash Charger (C type), 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes

Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 202 grams

Build: Back Mineral Glass

Colours: Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange

Water Proof: Splashproof

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

Pixel density: 403 PPI density

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

Realme X2

Image source: Shutterstock

Realme X2 price and specifications

Realme X2 Price: ₹17,499

OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP Front Camera

Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life

Charging: VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 30 minutes

Display: Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 182 grams

Build: Back Gorilla Glass

Colours: Pearl White, Pearl Blue and Pearl Green

Water Proof: No

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel density: 403 ppi density

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

Realme XT

Image source: Shutterstock

Realme XT Price and specifications

Realme XT Price: ₹16,999

OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera

Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life

Charging: VOOC, v3.0: 52 % in 30 minutes

Display: Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Build: Back Gorilla Glass

Colours: Pearl White and Pearl Blue

Water Proof: Splashproof

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel density: 403 PPI density

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

OPPO F15

Image source: Shutterstock

OPPO F15 Price and Specifications

OPPO F15 Price: ₹18,170

OS: Android v9 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Processor: MediaTek Helio P70

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera

Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Battery: 4000 mAh Battery life

Charging: VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes

Display: AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 172 grams

Build: Back Mineral Glass

Colours: Lightning Black and Unicorn White

Water Proof: Splashproof

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

Pixel density: 411 PPI density

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

Xiaomi Poco X2

Image source: Shutterstock

Xiaomi Poco X2 price and specifications

Xiaomi Poco X2 Price: ₹16,999

OS: Android v10

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP Front Camera

Image Resolution: 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Battery: 4500 mAh Battery life

Charging: Fast, 27W

Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 165.3 mm x 76.6 x 8.7 mm

Weight: 208 grams

Build: Back Gorilla Glass

Colours: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red

Water Proof: Splashproof

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

Pixel density: 395 PPI density

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Promo Image Source: Canva.com