Realme Narzo 10A Launched: Price, Specifications, And More Details Here

Realme has launched its latest model called Realme Narzo 10A in two colours options. The smartphone supports Android 10 and comes with 12 MP Rear Camera and 5 MP Front Camera. It also has three slots as it supports dual sim card and the third slot is for memory card.
Apart from this, the features of the Realme Narzo 10A include Mediatek Helio G70 processor for 32 GB version and MediaTek Helio G80 processor for 128 GB version. It also includes B&W portrait lens, 18W Quick charger, Reverse charging, 5000mAh battery, Type C and 16MP front camera. The smartphone comes in two colours i.e. Blue and White.
The Realme Narzo 10A is going to be launched today i.e. May 11, 2020. The time of the Launch Event started at 1 PM IST. Many Specifications have been revealed that the Realme Narzo 10A price starts with Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. However, the Realme Narzo 10A also includes the 4GB RAM + 128GB RAM version which is priced at Rs 11,999. Both the phones come in only one variant.
