Realme Narzo 10A Launched: Price, Specifications, And More Details Here

Realme has launched its latest model called Realme Narzo 10A in two colours options. The smartphone supports Android 10 and comes with 12 MP Rear Camera and 5 MP Front Camera. It also has three slots as it supports dual sim card and the third slot is for memory card.

Realme Narzo 10A more Specifications:

RAM: 3 GB & 4 GB

3 GB & 4 GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

MediaTek Helio G70 Rear Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Display: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Height: 164.4 mm Compare Size

164.4 mm Compare Size Width: 75 mm

75 mm Thickness: 8.9 mm

8.9 mm Weight: 195 grams

195 grams Colours: Frozen Blue, Blazing Red

Frozen Blue, Blazing Red Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9

20:9 Bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density: 270 ppi

270 ppi Display Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Corning Gorilla Glass v3 Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Internal Memory: 32 GB & 128 GB

32 GB & 128 GB Expandable Memory: Up to 256 GB

Also Read | Realme software update: Realme 6 Pro, 2 Pro & more smartphones have received the upgrades

Apart from this, the features of the Realme Narzo 10A include Mediatek Helio G70 processor for 32 GB version and MediaTek Helio G80 processor for 128 GB version. It also includes B&W portrait lens, 18W Quick charger, Reverse charging, 5000mAh battery, Type C and 16MP front camera. The smartphone comes in two colours i.e. Blue and White.

Also Read | Realme C2 entry-level phone launched with Helio P22, 4000mAh battery: Specs, features and everything to know

Realme Narzo 10A Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A is going to be launched today i.e. May 11, 2020. The time of the Launch Event started at 1 PM IST. Many Specifications have been revealed that the Realme Narzo 10A price starts with Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. However, the Realme Narzo 10A also includes the 4GB RAM + 128GB RAM version which is priced at Rs 11,999. Both the phones come in only one variant.

Also Read | Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and Realme Band launched: How and where to buy them?

Also Read | Realme Android 10 update list: Expected release dates for Realme phones