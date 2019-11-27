BSNL 4G Rumoured To Be Coming Soon, At The Cost Of 3G? 

BSNL, is undoubtedly set to imminently launch 4G services. But the timeline of the launch of these services is still unknown. At this juncture, rumour mills are now abuzz with the state-led telco making 4G services live within the next six months.

BSNL full-fledged 4G soon

Now, it was known that BSNL was testing out 4G services in certain circles in India. The telco, since then, has also been issuing 4G SIM-cards to both new as well as port-in subscribers. These are certain indications about BSNL launching full-fledged 4G connectivity in India. Also, rumour mills are abuzz with BSNL launching 4G services within the next months.

Speculations are also rife, in the Indian telecom circles, about the telco potentially resorting to phasing out 3G services, whilst retaining 2G services to cater to its rural customer base. However, BSNL is yet to confirm the exact date of rollout of 4G services in India. Nonetheless, the telco has been granted full-fledged 4G spectrum by the government of India. The union government also made official a revival package which includes monetization of assets, bonds, and a VRS package for BSNL employees. The merger of MTNL with BSNL would also take place in the near future.

Hence, subscribers of all major telcos in India are eagerly waiting with bated breath for full-fledged BSNL 4G services. In fact, very recently, social media was also abuzz with the “BSNL 4G” trend indicating the minds of netizens. Most netizens stated that they were eagerly awaiting to experience BSNL’s 4G. This is in tandem with the telco’s Rs 1699 annual prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB data per day, along with free voice calls for up to 250 minutes per day. In summary, it would do a world of good in case rumours about BSNL deploying 4G in the next 6 months turns true.

