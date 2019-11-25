Airtel’s Rs 998 Scheme With Near Annual Validity Live, Competes With BSNL

Airtel’s Rs 998 plan is now live. USP of this prepaid scheme is that it offers free-unlimited voice calls throughout its validity period. Its validity period is 336 days. This represents a near-annual validity whilst saving users from monthly recharges.

Also Read: BSNL Rs 999 Plan With 300 Days Validity, And More Live

Airtel’s Rs 998 scheme

Now, other benefits of the Airtel Rs 998 scheme include the likes of 12 GB data for its entire validity period. Then, there are 300 SMS messages that could be sent for free per 28 days. The plan is now reflecting within the eRecharge portal of Airtel. You could check out the myAirtel application (App) as well. This plan also competes, at this juncture, with BSNL’s Rs 999 scheme that was made live a few days ago.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

The latter scheme is valid for 300 days that offers unlimited voice calling. Free voice calls, per day, are limited to 250 minutes per day. There are no data benefits under this plan. Airtel’s Rs 998 plan offers 12 GB data during the lifetime of this plan which is 336 days. Hence, this plan offers more data plus free unlimited calls under the Rs 998 scheme offered by Airtel. A common benefit that both these plans offer is that they do not impose the IUC (fixed by TRAI) of 6 paise per minute on subscribers.

The other major private telecom operator - Reliance Jio has started levying 6 paise per minute on subscribers. However, the telco also offers additional data for every Rs 10 that users spend on recharging towards availing free IUC. Jio’s custom IUC recharge pack is also in existence and begins from Rs 10. This specific tariff offers 124 free IUC minutes per day. For the. uninitiated, other major telcos – Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, including that of Airtel have stated that they would not impose IUC on subscribers for now.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain