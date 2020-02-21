BSNL Plans Undergo Promotional Offers & Revisions: BSNL 999 Plan Now Valid For 270 Days

Recently, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a promotional offer on their 999 plan for the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. With the promotional offer going on, users will be able to enjoy an additional 30-day validity on recharging their BSNL numbers with the Rs 999 plan, for a limited period of time. Here are all the details about the BSNL promotional offer that you must know:

BSNL Rs 999 plan valid for 270 days

According to the reports, before the introduction of the promotional offer, the users would get a 240-day validity with their Rs 999 plans. However, according to an online notice posted on the BSNL Chennai website, the promotional offer on the BSNL 999 plan will only be available between February 15, 2020, to March 31, 2020. The notice also mentions that the total validity of the plan will be extended to 270 days for all the BSNL recharges that are carried out during the promotional offer period.

The BSNL 999 plan offers the users with 250 minutes of talktime throughout the validity period. Apart from the talktime, it also includes 60 days of free Personalised Ringback Tones (PRBT). However, the plan does not come with any high-speed data benefits. Another thing that is worth noting is that the BSNL 999 plan’s promotional offer is applicable only in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and no other countrywide telecom circle.

Earlier in January, BSNL also revised the validity of its Rs 1,188 plan named ‘Marutham’ by reducing its validity from 365 days to 300 days. The BSNL plan also provides users with 250 minutes of talktime, as well as 5GB of high-speed data. The plan also offers 1200 SMS messages in total. BSNL plans are undergoing promotional activities and revisions for competing with telecom giants like Jio and Airtel.

