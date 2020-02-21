BSNL Launches ₹318 Plan, Offers 2GB Data/day For 84 Days; ₹98 Plan Also Launched

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is the only state-owned telecom operator that has been operating in the competition against Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea. Recently, the telcom provider has been in the news for making revisions to its existing BSNL prepaid plans.

With its latest addition, BSNL has introduced another BSNL recharge plan into the market. Here are some exciting things about the new BSNL recharge plan:

BSNL recharge plans: New Rs 318 plan introduced

BSNL is known for offering data-only plans to its customers across all the segments. Recently, BSNL plans in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles received price cuts and other revisions. However, those BSNL recharge plans offered only talktime to the users across the validity period. BSNL prepaid plans will see an addition in the form of the new Rs 318 plan, which appears to be a data-only plan.

While comparing BSNL’s new plan to its competitors, it can be seen that the plan is targeted to be in direct competition with Jio’s Rs 251 plan. However, the new BSNL plan does not offer any amount of talktime to the users and focuses on data benefits only. On the other hand, the Jio plan offers the same amount of data to its users with the ability of free calling to Jio networks and 1000 IUC limit for other carriers. The Jio plan also offers users unlimited access to all the Jio apps, whereas BSNL lacks all these modern offerings and amenities.

No talktime is not the only thing that BSNL’s plan lacks, but it also is available for purchase in select telecom circles like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Although the BSNL recharge plan offers the users with 2GB daily data for 84 days, it lags behind in other aspects when bidding against its competitors. BSNL recharge plans also have a Rs 98 plan that provides the users with 2GB of daily data with a validity of 24 days.

Recently, the BSNL prepaid plans in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles also got promotional offerings and other revisions. According to reports by business portals, BSNL and MTNL have been termed as the poorest performing PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) for FY 2019. Experts also say that BSNL recharge plans need to be more aggressively priced for getting attention from the audience.

