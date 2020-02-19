BSNL: Here Are Some Top Tips To Check Your Balance On Your Phone

Sometimes, it becomes necessary to ensure that one has an adequate amount of balance on their mobile number so that they can refill the amount when it runs too low and they are not out of money on their phones in emergency situations. It is always important to have an active mobile pack service with sufficient funds in case one needs to make some urgent calls immediately.

Most network providers like BSNL have some kind of code that the users can put in and check their balance. The codes are different for different service providers, and to avail of the required services, it is imperative for one to know the requisite information. So if one is willing to know how to check BSNL balance on their BSNL phone, they can take a look at this guide.

Also Read | BSNL, Air India, MTNL Highest Loss-making PSUs In FY19; ONGC Most Profitable: Survey

How to check BSNL balance through BSNL customer care?

Check your mobile balance

The easiest way in which one can check their BSNL balance is by dialling the USSD code provided by the company. To do this, one must: Open the dial pad on their phone. Type in the code *123# or *124*1# They will automatically receive a text message on their phone with complete information about their BSNL balance. Android phone users can use the BSNL online option and download the MyBSNL app to know more about their mobile pack usage.

Also Read | BSNL, MTNL Won't Be Closed, Efforts Being Made To Revive Them: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Check data balance

Checking the data balance on the user's phone may be as important as checking the mobile balance. In an age that is largely internet-oriented, running out of internet services abruptly can cause a lot of inconveniences. Therefore, as a safety measure, whenever one may feel that they are running out of their data pack or data limit, they should make it a point to check how much they have left.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Slams Union Budget's Disinvestment Plan For LIC, Air India, BSNL

To check the data balance on a BSNL phone, the easiest process one can follow is to use the USSD code provided by the service. Again, it is important for the user to be aware of the exact code that allows the checking of data balance, failing which they might not be successful in their attempt.

Also Read | From '1/6th' To 'Yeah Right!': Michael Vaughan Compares Motera To Headingley; Gets Slammed

First, one needs to open the messaging app on their phone or the app that they use to send SMS. Then, they need to type in BAL and send it to 121. They will receive an immediate response clearly displaying their data usage and the expiry date for their data pack.

Conclusion

These simple ways of checking data balance can be used by you for your BSNL phone. However, those with a smartphone can also keep track of things like data balance and mobile balance accurately by tracing its usage on the MyBSNL app- an app designed to provide all the necessary information about BSNL online. You can simply download the app and find the balance information.

Also Read | Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Claims To Make BSNL Top Indian Company