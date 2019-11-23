BSNL Rs 1188 Plan Now Comes With 1-year Validity, Check Out

BSNL has now increased the validity of its Rs 1188 prepaid tariff plan. The plan is now valid for a period of 1 year. USP of this plan is its long-term calling benefits.

The Rs 1188 plan

Now, the Rs 1188 plan offers free voice calls for 250 minutes in a day. The total data offered is 250 minutes. Data offering is 5GB. Susbcribers also get to send 100 free SMS messages in a day. Now, the biggest plus that this plan offers is the ability for users to resort to voice calling. This suits those preferring to increasingly speak with their loved ones far way, without using too much of internet. Here, internet is mostly limited to the basics such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and a bit of YouTube.

Also, the BSNL Rs 1188 plan can now be availed till 16 January 2020. With its validity being 365 days, users can rest easy without having to bother about monthly recharges. At this juncture, this scheme is valid for the Tamil Nadu circle of BSNL.

In related news, BSNL is now rumoured to be raising tariff plans from December this year. Though this move remains unconfirmed officially, multiple reports have gone on record to state such as development. This follows the announcements from incumbent telcos viz Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel. These telcos have already mad eit clear that they would definitely raise prices of mobile recharges from next month. But the extent of such a raise is yet to surface. On BSNL’s part, the statel-led telcos Rs 1699 plan that is valid for one year is now a seeming hit with subscribers. This is because this plan was very recently trending in social media circles. This offers 2GB data per day, and voice calling up to 250 minutes per day for free.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain Making “Big Announcement” On 25 June, Twitterati Cannot Hold Their Horses, Can You?

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2 Launch | Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain Salutes ISRO Team, Says The Launch Reflects 'New India'​​​​​​​