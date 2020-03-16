BSNL Rs 1312 Recharge Scheme With 365-Day, Unlimited Calling Benefits Now Said To Be Live In Select Circles

It seems like state-led telco BSNL is offering yet another 365 day validity prepaid plan that offers unlimited free calling, and internet apart from other benefits. Also, it seems like the next big thing in the Indian telecom sector would be the annual recharges for prepaid subscribers irrespective of telecom circles.

To start off with, rumour mills are rife about the BSNL 365-day validity plan being restricted to only the Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana telecom circles. There are also reports about prepaid subscribers in these circles being able to avail the benefits on the annual recharge by recharging for Rs 1312. Apparent details on these benefits have also surfaced and going these, the Rs 1312 plan offers unlimited calling, and the data offered for the entire 365-day period is rumoured to be 5GB.

Whilst the unlimited voice calling benefits seem suitable on paper, the 5GB data offered throughout could be tad less and more attractive to those preferring to indulge in voice calling to loved ones more than exchange messages through the internet and also not preferring to risk monthly recharge hassles.

Hence, if you are a BSNL subscriber in the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh circles do check if the above offer is currently active in your region and share thoughts/insights on the data limit. Here, you should also understand that you would be able to indulge in voice calls with the Rs 1312 recharge (unlimited) to all regions except Mumbai and New Delhi BSNL circles.

BSNL already has a PAN-India 365-day recharge plan that offers 2GB data per day along with free unlimited voice calling. It seems that the above Rs 1312 is only a limited time offer; it is already said to be selectively applicable to Telangana and AP circles. The state-led telco could announce 4G deployments very soon considering the fact that it got the required telecom clearances in September 2018.

