BSNL Rs 1,699 Plan Applicability Could End Soon, Amidst Tariff Hike Rumours

The BSNL Rs 1,699 plan which is a more than an annual plan with its total validity being 425 days could now come to an end as far as its applicability is concerned. BSNL is now sending out messages saying that the plan is a limited-time only initiative. This means that users could recharge at the earliest for the Rs 1,699 scheme. This is important considering the fact that tariffs are all set to rise from 1 December.

The Rs 1699 plan

Incumbent telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-idea have already confirmed that they would be rising mobile phone tariff from 1 December. Reliance Jio would also be effecting an increase. Now, BSNL is also rumoutred to be following a similar path, but is still unconfirmed. At this juncture, the newer messages from BSNL again indicating that the Rs 1699 has been, all the while, a limited-time only initiative, could end soon for certain circles.

As far as its benefits are concerned, the Rs 1,699 scheme offers free-unlimited calls, 2 GB internet per day, and 100 free SMS messages for free on a daily basis. These benefits are certainly eye-catchy. But the state-led telco is yet to fully deploy 4G in India. In case 4G comes out relatively early, it could be a total win for customers. Full-fledged BSNL 4G services are slated to begin soon in India. Hence, subscribers could now avail the Rs 1,699 plan and thereby potentially get to beat the monthly recharge hassle.

Also, IUC charges are all set to be done away with from January 2020 in case TRAI has its way. But the regulator recently released a consultation paper seeking industry insight on a rollout at a later date (or retaining the earlier date). Operators such as Reliance Jio and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have already opposed any such move to defer the date of implementation of zero termination charge (also called Bill-and-Keep) regime.

