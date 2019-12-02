BSNL's 6 Paise Cashback Scheme Now Active Till 31 December

BSNL’s 6 paise per 5 minutes cashback is now valid till 31 December. This scheme went live earlier last month with limited validity. This is valid for BSNL landline as well as broadband users.

The BSNL scheme

Now, announcing the above, via micro-blogging site Twitter, BSNL has humorously taken digs at certain operators that have currently started imposing 6 paise per minute as IUC. This is an additional charge even for unlimited calls subscriber. This is levied, by operators, for voice calls made to networks of other operators. Certain incumbent telcos are, however, not imposing IUC for now. Check out BSNL’s announcement, below.

At this point in time, it is worth noting that major incumbent telcos such as Bharti-Airtel and Vodafone-Idea would apply increased mobile phone tariff from this month - December 2019. Even Reliance Jio has resorted to a tariff hike and would apply this from 6 December. Hence, if you use these services, do recharge immediately. Also, IUC has become a major contemplation point in the Indian telecom circles.

As of now, TRAI proposed an implementation of the Bill-and-keep (BAK) also called zero termination charge from January 2020. The regulator also sent out a consultation paper to industry veterans seeking their view of when the zero termination regime could potentially be implemented. Industry players such as Reliance Jio and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have clearly opposed any move to defer implementing the BAK regime. What do you think?

Also Read: Ravi Shankar Prasad Announces Decision To Revive MTNL, BSNL; Calls Them Strategic Assets

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Also Read: BSNL Rs 1,699 Plan Applicability Could End Soon, Amidst Tariff Hike Rumours