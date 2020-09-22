Can IPhone XR Get IOS 14 Update? Learn More About IOS 14 Compatibility

iOS 14 is a major hit amongst people right now. It was launched at Apple’s Time Flies event. iOS 14 brings a whole new lot of features to the iPhone. It has also made some significant changes to the user interface to make it a more streamlined and personalised experience for the iPhone user.

A lot of iPhone users with earlier generation models are envying the users with the update and are looking for a possible upgrade for their iPhone models in order to support the iOS 14 update. While upgrading to newer models, one of the frequently asked questions has been -- Can iPhone XR get iOS 14 update?

Can iPhone XR get iOS 14 update?

Compatibility is always an issue for every new iOS version. Apple’s iOS updates are jam-packed with new and exciting features. Users want to have the latest features on their iPhone, but it is not a possible option for every iPhone to get the newest and latest software update. Previous generation iPhones become old and outdated and do not have the technology to support the latest software updates without sacrificing their performance output, therefore, Apple drops certain iPhone models as an option for their iOS updates. Here is a list of all the compatible models with iOS 14:

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS & XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

How to update to iOS 14?

If the user’s iPhone is compatible, it is obvious that they would want the latest software on their running on their iPhone. iOS 14 brings tons of new features and changes to the iPhone. Users can update their software from their iPhone itself or if they want to save some space, they can opt to update from a PC or a Mac. Here’s a guide on how to update to iOS 14:

From iPhone itself:

Open Settings from the home screen

Scroll down to general and tap that

Tap Software update in the list

The screen should display the iOS 14 update and the patch notes for it

Tap on Download and install

The iPhone will ask you to feed in your passcode if you have any security feature enabled

The iPhone will then begin to download and install iOS 14

For Windows and Mac

Connect your iPhone to the Windows or Mac device

Have the latest version of iTunes installed on Windows and Update the Mac to the latest software version

Open iTunes in Windows and Finder in Mac

Click on the iPhone icon

Click on check for updates

User should receive a pop up saying iOS 14 available for download

Click download and install

The windows or Mac device will complete the rest of the process

iOS 14 New Features

iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Removal of Applications from the home screen

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Application Gallery

Siri gets a much-required update

Picture-in-Picture

Back tap feature

No more full-screen calls

Translate Application

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Memoji Tweaks

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

Promo image source: iSpeedTestOS twitter handle