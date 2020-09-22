Can IPhone XR Get IOS 14 Update? Learn More About IOS 14 Compatibility

iOS 14 is a major hit amongst people right now. It was launched at Apple’s Time Flies event. iOS 14 brings a whole new lot of features to the iPhone. It has also made some significant changes to the user interface to make it a more streamlined and personalised experience for the iPhone user.
A lot of iPhone users with earlier generation models are envying the users with the update and are looking for a possible upgrade for their iPhone models in order to support the iOS 14 update. While upgrading to newer models, one of the frequently asked questions has been -- Can iPhone XR get iOS 14 update?
Compatibility is always an issue for every new iOS version. Apple’s iOS updates are jam-packed with new and exciting features. Users want to have the latest features on their iPhone, but it is not a possible option for every iPhone to get the newest and latest software update. Previous generation iPhones become old and outdated and do not have the technology to support the latest software updates without sacrificing their performance output, therefore, Apple drops certain iPhone models as an option for their iOS updates. Here is a list of all the compatible models with iOS 14:
If the user’s iPhone is compatible, it is obvious that they would want the latest software on their running on their iPhone. iOS 14 brings tons of new features and changes to the iPhone. Users can update their software from their iPhone itself or if they want to save some space, they can opt to update from a PC or a Mac. Here’s a guide on how to update to iOS 14:
iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:
