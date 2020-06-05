Can You Use AirPods On Android? Learn How To Connect AirPods To Android Phones

Apple's AirPods are one of the most-loved earphones that are considered to be futuristic and incredible. Many tech enthusiasts find the body and design of these wireless headphones very alluring and effective. They are small and can fit into ears efficiently without falling off. People especially use them while jogging, exercising, yoga or travelling as it eliminates wires that most of the time irritates users. As it is an Apple product many people wonder if they can use AirPods with their favourite Android smartphones. It is a question many Android smartphone users have in their mind. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Can you use AirPods on Android smartphone devices?

Android users do not have to worry as the answer to 'do Airpods work on Android?' is yes, they do. All users need is a working Bluetooth to connect with the smartphone and they can enjoy the mesmerizing sound quality of this Apple product. However, Android users will miss out on many features presented by AirPods in comparison to the iPhone. The Android users will not be able to activate Google Assistant using AirPods as iPhone users can call Siri. Similarly, Android-Airpods pair is also unable to swiftly auto-pause and play once the AirPods is removed from the ears and put back again. This means you will have to pause the music on your own before taking off these wireless earphones.

Also Read | How To Screen Record On Android? Here's How You Can Record Your Screen Easily

Also Read | Can you FaceTime on Android? What are FaceTime alternatives? Know details

How to use AirPods on Android smartphones?

Swipe down from the top of your screen to open the notifications bar and scroll further down to open the quick settings panel

Now, long-press on the Bluetooth icon.

Once the Bluetooth settings window is open, select 'Add new devices' or 'Pair new devices'.

With the AirPods in the charging case, open the lid.

On the back of the case is a small button. Press and hold it until the indicator light starts blinking white.

Your AirPods will then show up in the pairing menu on your Android phone.

Select them and follow any prompts on your phone.

When you connect AirPods to your Android phone, you can use them just as you would any other Bluetooth headphones. They'll auto-connect when taken out of the case, and disconnect when you put them back in the case.

Also Read | What is the Sodar App? Google develops app to ensure social distancing

Also Read | ColorOS 7 Update announced in India: List of supported device & roll out plan