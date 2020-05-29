ColorOS 7 Update Announced In India: List Of Supported Device & Roll Out Plan

One of the most leading global smartphone brands, OPPO has announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system on May 28 i.e. yesterday which is based on Android v10 (Q). Many OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7 since April, and now it's coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately, including Reno, Find, K and A series in a batch by batch rollout schedule.

ColorOS 7 has been receiving positive feedback from OPPO users globally from the time it was announced in November 2019. With a 'Smooth and Delightful' disposition, the Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite design, localized solutions, enhanced privacy protection and a plethora of new features. Focusing on the Indian customized elements, ColorOS 7 is also the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance and even a beautiful Hawa Mahal wallpaper, especially for the Indian users.

ColorOS 7 supported devices

ColorOS 7 Availability

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F, Reno, R17, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, F11, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, K3 and A9. The official version of ColorOS 7 update is being rolled out to the other OPPO smartphones as per the following schedule –

Phase 1: Upgraded in June

F9

F9 Pro

F7

F7 128G

A5 2020

A9 2020

Phase 2: Upgraded in July

F15

R15 Pro

What is ColorOS Operating System?

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile Operating System from OPPO. With over 350 million users across 140 countries, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, and Indonesian. The OPPO India R&D centre in Hyderabad, which has over 250 members, played a vital role in the development and rollout of ColorOS 7. The R&D team evaluated valuable user feedback from ColorOS 7 trial version to include user-requested features in the stable official release.

