Coronavirus Caller Tune Changes As Certain Networks Remove Coughing Sounds From Advisory

Mobile

Coronavirus caller tune has become a problem for many SIM card users. So some sim card companies have removed the coughing sound. Read more about this change.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus caller tune

After China, Italy and Iran, many countries are facing a rapid increase in the number of confirmed patients affected by COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. The entire world is striving towards minimizing the expanse of this hazardous disease. In India, the government has implemented a new Coronavirus caller tune and many SIM card companies like Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have replaced the usual caller tune with a cough sound with the awareness message. 

The cough sound has been removed from Coronavirus caller tune?

This normal "Tring-Tring" Airtel and Jio caller tunes were replaced with a coughing sound followed by the Coronavirus caller tune. The new caller tune provides users with a piece of brief information on how to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. However, after implementing this initiative, many people came to social media to voice their opinion about it.

The Coronavirus caller tune initiative of the Indian Government with telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea and Airtel received a mixed response from the netizens around the country. Some applauded the idea while some were critical about the annoying coughing sound and the repetition of the caller tune. 

After this criticism, the irritating coughing sound has been removed from the advisory from Vodafone and Airtel caller tune. However, the Jio caller tune still consists of the sound, so if a person makes a call to a Jio network SIM card user they can still hear the coughing sound at the beginning of the COVID-19 advisory. Strangely, the new feature was implemented only a few days ago and some networks have already stopped playing it.

The informative advisory played has helped in educating audiences who have no access to TV or the internet. This has not only helped the government to spread knowledge but has also helped citizens know what measures to take to safeguard themselves and stop COVID-19 from spreading.

The users' response to the Coronavirus caller tune

First Published:
