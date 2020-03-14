'Namaste': Owing To Coronavirus, Amul Shows How Indian Greeting Has Gone Global

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world, it seems, is looking at the traditional Indian 'namaste' to greet, convey respect and also maintain a safe distance. India's dairy giant Amul, known for its caricatures on major news-related events, came up with their topical caricature on the same.

On Saturday, Amul shared a beautiful caricature with two people greeting each other with a 'Namaste'. Amul wrote: 'Salaamul Namaste' goes global due to coronavirus. After a boost through the spread of yoga several decades earlier, the traditional form of greeting is back in vogue because of COVID-19.

It's goodbye handshake, welcome 'namaste'

Several world leaders and others are now using the simple joining of hands to say "Hello", "Hi" and "How do you do" the Indian way with the 'namaste', a combination of the Sanskrit words 'namas' (bowing) and 'te' (to you). Falling in line with one of the fundamental precautionary measures to avoid physical contact, US President Donald Trump on Thursday greeted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with a 'namaste'.

Britain's Prince Charles did the same recently when he put out his hand for a handshake but then quickly withdrew to fold them together in a 'namaste'. French President Emmanuel Macron also did a 'namaste' to welcome Spanish king Felipe on Monday.

And earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised his citizens to adopt 'namaste' as a way of greeting instead of shaking hands to check the spread of COVID-19, that has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and infected 131,500 people in 116 countries and territories. More than 4,900 people have died of the infection.

"Religious and secular culture come together in the increasing use of namaste (pronounced \NAH-muh-stay\) in English: the term is associated with both Hinduism and yoga," says the Merriam Webster dictionary. While the coronavirus is responsible for the recent surge in popularity of the 'namaste', it became familiar in the West thanks to yoga, originating in India but practised by millions all over.

In yoga, 'namaste' is a 'mudra' or a posture that involves holding both palms together close to the heart. It is practised to ensure wellness of the upper body. "When we put our hands together and hold it close to the heart, it stimulates the heart 'chakra'. The 'namaste mudra' benefits the thoracic region, including the immunity of the lungs," Vinod Sharma, a Delhi-based yoga instructor, told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)