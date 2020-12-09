COVID-19 Detection Using Smartphone Camera Developed; Takes Less Than 30 Minutes

Scientists have developed a new technology for conducting COVID-19 diagnostic test that uses a smartphone camera to provide accurate results in under 30 minutes. The CRISPR-based test can not only generate a positive or negative result and also measures the concentration of virus in a given sample.

All other CRISPR diagnostics require the viral RNA to be converted to DNA and amplified before detection, adding time and complexity to the process. But the new approach skips all the conversion and amplification steps, using CRISPR to directly detect the viral RNA, researchers said.

'One reason we are excited about CRISPR-based diagnostics is the potential for quick, accurate results at the point of need,' said Jennifer Doudna, a senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes in the US. 'This is especially helpful in places with limited access to testing, or when frequent, rapid testing is needed. It could eliminate a lot of the bottlenecks we've seen with COVID-19,' she said.

How does it work?

In the latest test, the Cas13 protein is combined with a reporter molecule that becomes fluorescent when cut, and then mixed with a patient sample from a nasal swab, the researchers said. The sample is placed in a device that is attached to a smartphone. If the sample contains RNA from SARS-CoV-2, Cas13 will be activated and will cut the reporter molecule, thus emitting a fluorescent signal, they said. According to the researchers the smartphone camera, converted into a microscope, can detect the fluorescence and report that a swab has tested positive for the virus.

The procedure could be applied to a variety of mobile phones, making the test easily accessible. Upon testing the device using patient samples, the researchers confirmed that it could provide very fast results for samples with a clinically relevant concentration of virus.

The research found that the device accurately detected a set of positive samples within five minutes. For samples with a concentration of virus, the device required up to 30 minutes to determine the result.

