'Elon Musk' Themed IPhone 12 With SpaceX Logo Being Sold For ₹4 Lakhs; Details Inside

The popular Russian Luxury Brand ‘Caviar’ has recently created an Elon Musk themed iPhone 12 Pro. The ‘Big Tech technology company’ Apple is yet to announce the next iPhone, but Caviar is already advertising it’s extravagant modification plans for the upcoming device. Caviar has put together this special release to honour the SpaceX CEO, after his company launched its first manned space mission on June 30. This extravagant design will only be offered to prospective buyers of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Read on to know more.

How much does the Elon Musk theme iPhone 12 cost?

According to Caviar’s official website, the Elon Musk themed iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $5830 or €4,902 at the time of writing. In Indian Rupees, the iPhone will cost approximately, â‚¹4,36,255. The limited series iPhone has been named MUSK BE ON MARS.

How many copies of the Elon Musk themed iPhone 12 will be available?

Caviar revealed on its official website that only 19 copies of the Elon Musk themed iPhone 12 will be available for sale. It also states that parts of the manned spacecraft that launched on a mission to the International Space Station June 30 have also been used to create the iPhones. The website further states, "This is not just an accessory, this is a valuable artefact”. It goes on to state that by owning it, one can become a member of a space shuttle crew and a piece of history. The iPhone design has a titanium back panel. It also has an engraved image of a SpaceX shuttle and Elon Musk's signature.

What are the SpaceX Upcoming missions?

According to SpaceX's official website, the company will be launching its first operational Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station, called Crew-1 in September 2020. The mission will have NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi on board. The mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The website also reveals that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will also launch in September. It is expected to launch the 12th batch of approximately 60 operational satellites for the company's Starlink broadband network. It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.