Fortnite Season 7 Update 3.18 Patch Notes: Learn About The Fortnite Downtime And More Here

Finally, the day everyone has been waiting for is here. Fortnite Season 7 release date has been announced and the game will be going through a major update. Through the update, a whole new season will be added with an all-new theme, new character, new game modes, new weapons and so much more. With the amount of content that is being added, Fortnite is sure to suffer from some downtime. Many players are curious about how long is Fortnite downtime.

How long is Fortnite Downtime?

Fortnite is being updated and the servers will be down for everyone around the world until Fortnite Season 7 is updated. This is a seasonal update so the server downtime can be longer than usual, depending on the amount of content the developers are adding to the game. It seems like the downtime for this seasonal update can go on way longer than any other update, the Fortnite Status Twitter account has provided the players with a start time for the downtime, but no end time for it. According to the Twitter post, Fortnite will be down on the 8th of June, from 2:00 AM ET, 11:00 PM PT, or 7 AM BST.

Chapter 2 Season 7 (v17.00) is close to making landfall!



We're beginning to disable services in preparation for the update. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/1eyFjmvMt4 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 8, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Update

A lot of news for the Fortnite Season 7 Update has already been leaked or data mined. Epic is planning something huge for the next season of Fortnite and the players want to learn more about it. The Fortnite 3.18 patch notes just released and they shed a lot of light on all the new substance that has been added to the game in the Chapter 2 Season 7 update. According to the cover leaked by HYPEX, many have speculated that Superman and Rick, and Morty have entered the world of Fortnite too. Check out the Fortnite 3.18 patch notes to learn what's new in the Season 7 update of Fortnite below:

NEW FEATURES

Season 17 Battle Pass

100 levels of rewards, including new skins, items, emotes and V-Bucks.

New Map changes

Pulsar 9000

Final designs of proximity deterrent device now rendering. Lab results show positive effect on target movement and trajectory.

Next-gen visuals on PC

While running Epic graphics settings on a machine that meets system requirements, you’ll be able to enjoy enhanced effects, improved postprocessing features, and shadow quality.

Cancel your Shakedown of an opponent.

Hitting Reload or the same button/key you used to pick the opponent up will immediately drop them mid-shake, canceling any accidental interrogations.

GENERAL

Unable to equip cape Back Blings on Rebirth Raven's Rachel Roth Style.

Players are unable to equip cape Back Blings on the Rachel Roth Style of the Rebirth Raven Outfit.

Shanty for a Squad Emote out of sync when joining already-singing players.

The Shanty for a Squad Emote may sound out of sync when players join in on the Emote with already-singing players.

CREATIVE

Asset memory size not showing in pre-place mode on XL Islands.

On XL Islands, the memory size of assets does not display in pre-place mode.

IN DEVELOPMENT

Difficulty scrolling through the player list in Voice Chat tab on the controller.

Players on the controller may have difficulty scrolling through the player list in the Voice Chat tab if the player list is long.

Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.

Players may be unable to perform the Last Forever Emote after selecting it.

Item Shop update notice not clearing.

The Item Shop update notice does not clear after visiting the Item Shop.

Xbox Players Unable to Re-subscribe to Fortnite Crew

Xbox players may be unable to re-subscribe to the Fortnite Crew due to any outstanding balances on the account. The UI may catch players in a loop and will need to be resolved via Xbox's account management website.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.

We’re aware of an issue preventing players from using a Fishing Rod while in the passenger seat of a Motorboat or in the pick-up bed of an OG Bear truck.

Several Pickaxes disabled in competitive.

Due to an issue, we've disabled several Pickaxes from competitive playlists. Joining a competitive playlist with one of these equipped will instead equip the Default Pickaxe.

Unable to craft Mechanical Bows or Primal Fire Bow in core modes after playing in competitive mode.

Players will be unable to craft Mechanical Bows or the Primal Fire Bow when playing in core modes after playing in a competitive mode.

Taking damage through cars while in motion.

Players may sometimes be damaged through their car's exterior while in motion.

