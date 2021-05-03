Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaks: Foldable Phone To Come With S Pen; Here Are More Details

As Samsung is all set to launch two of its new foldable smartphones this year, a recent leak has revealed some details about upcoming devices. The leaked images suggest that the phone will comes with several features that have been rumoured for months. It has been confirmed through the leaked images that the phone shall get the much-hyped S Pen. Read on to know more details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks

All eyes are on the next big event of Samsung, in which the pair of foldable phones will be unveiled by the company. The pair of phones to release this year are Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The event is most likely to take place in the next three months. Many of the features of the phones have been leaked presumably through few marketing materials.

Among the features leaked about the upcoming foldable phones,

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to support an S Pen. Unlike Galaxy S21 ultra that released earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen shall not be hiding inside the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both have Flat Aluminum sides like Sony phones & iPhones.



As I said in today's video, this is done to create an illusion that there is no gap, but in reality there is a very small one.

According to the leaked images, users can expect a use case for the phone but the leak also hints at an unexpected surprise.

The S Pen could be used to take notes by hand, as shown in the leaks.

Another leak reveals that the camera of the new phone is in the same spot as the Z Fold 2, however, this time it would be under the Display.

Galaxy Z Fold 3



The camera is in the same spot as the Z Fold 2, but under the Display. It is alot better than the one ZTE used.

Another leak shows the read side of the upcoming phones. Judging by the leaked images, it can be seen that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shall not be adopting the new contour Cut camera design on its back. Leaked images suggest that the phones shall have only three cameras and none of them would show a periscope-style telephoto camera.