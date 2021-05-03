Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaks: Foldable Phone To Come With S Pen; Here Are More Details

Quick links:
As Samsung is all set to launch two of its new foldable smartphones this year, a recent leak has revealed some details about upcoming devices. The leaked images suggest that the phone will comes with several features that have been rumoured for months. It has been confirmed through the leaked images that the phone shall get the much-hyped S Pen. Read on to know more details.
All eyes are on the next big event of Samsung, in which the pair of foldable phones will be unveiled by the company. The pair of phones to release this year are Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The event is most likely to take place in the next three months. Many of the features of the phones have been leaked presumably through few marketing materials.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both have Flat Aluminum sides like Sony phones & iPhones.— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021
As I said in today's video, this is done to create an illusion that there is no gap, but in reality there is a very small one. pic.twitter.com/MZnuwPIYpL
Galaxy Z Fold 3— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021
The camera is in the same spot as the Z Fold 2, but under the Display. It is alot better than the one ZTE used. pic.twitter.com/upBOG0MYt1
Official design of the back camera of the SAMSUNG FOLD 3 #leak #video #zfold3 #official There is Under Display Camera. @TheGalox_ @UniverseIce @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/dttFshfegN— Szczepan Karpiel-BuÅ‚ecka (@BuKarpiel) May 2, 2021