Last Updated:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaks: Foldable Phone To Come With S Pen; Here Are More Details

Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks: Foldable phone to come with S Pen; here are more details about the phone and the information leaked online. read on.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
galaxy z fold 3

Unsplash


As Samsung is all set to launch two of its new foldable smartphones this year, a recent leak has revealed some details about upcoming devices. The leaked images suggest that the phone will comes with several features that have been rumoured for months. It has been confirmed through the leaked images that the phone shall get the much-hyped S Pen. Read on to know more details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks

All eyes are on the next big event of Samsung, in which the pair of foldable phones will be unveiled by the company. The pair of phones to release this year are Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The event is most likely to take place in the next three months. Many of the features of the phones have been leaked presumably through few marketing materials.

  • Among the features leaked about the upcoming foldable phones,
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to support an S Pen. Unlike Galaxy S21 ultra that released earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen shall not be hiding inside the phone.
  • According to the leaked images, users can expect a use case for the phone but the leak also hints at an unexpected surprise.
  • The S Pen could be used to take notes by hand, as shown in the leaks.
  • Another leak reveals that the camera of the new phone is in the same spot as the Z Fold 2, however, this time it would be under the Display.
  • Another leak shows the read side of the upcoming phones. Judging by the leaked images, it can be seen that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shall not be adopting the new contour Cut camera design on its back. Leaked images suggest that the phones shall have only three cameras and none of them would show a periscope-style telephoto camera.

Features rumoured about Galaxy Z Fold 3

To conclude, the leaks reveal the following features about the new foldable phones that the company is about to launch this year.

  1. A front camera placed under the display.
  2. IP water resistance rating
  3. S Pen support
  4. Slimmer bezels

Galaxy Z Fold 3 price

  • According to a report in 91mobiles.com, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India is expected to be Rs. 174,990.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date

  • There is no official report on Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date. However, it is expected to release in June 2021 or July 2021.

Image credits: Unsplash

 

READ | 'Schitt's Creek' new movie to be released? Annie Murphy says she's striving towards it
READ | COVID-19: PM Modi thanks EU for assistance, looks forward to Leaders’ Meeting on May 8
READ | WBA vs WOL Dream11: West Brom vs Wolves prediction, team and top picks
READ | Rebel Wilson's emotional message to women struggling with infertility, 'I feel ya'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND