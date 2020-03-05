Google Hides Results From Play Store To Stop Expanse Of Coronavirus Misinformation

People around the globe are trying to find more and more information regarding the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. Many tech companies like Google have taken the initiative to provide essential information about COVID-19 to educate the people about the preventions, dangers and other information about this deadly virus. At such a crucial time, the spread of misinformation can create chaos in several parts of the world. So, Google makes sure that no misinformation finds its way to the less aware public.

Google blocks apps and game software due to Coronavirus

Google has reportedly blocked all the apps and games related to the coronavirus from Google Play Store. Users that search coronavirus on their Android phones are unable to find search results of the same. The Play Store shows 'No Results' Coronavirus or COVDID-19 related app searches.

This is probably one of the many ways Google is trying to end the spread of misinformation in the world. However, the software supergiant has not confirmed the news of blocking apps. Some of the common keywords netizens have tried searching for apps are ‘coronavirus games’, 'COVID-19 games', ‘coronavirus game’, ‘coronavirus map live’ and ‘coronavirus tracker’.

Apart from blocking apps and preventing the expanse of misinformation, Google tech company has also taken important steps to promote the spread of any misinformation amongst internet users. One of the biggest steps taken by the software organisation is that it has launched the SOS alert system for COVID-19 by joining hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The major precautionary steps taken by Google.com also include that the netizens who search 'Coronavirus' or 'COVID-19' on the site will see search results of safety tips and precautionary measures, important pieces of information, resources, and Twitter updates from WHO.

To help the people in conducting meetings and classes, the tech giant has made use of Google Hangouts free for certain parameter like allowing video conferencing to 250 participants for free. The app also provides free LIVE streaming to 100,000 viewers. This initiative of Google not only helps conduct important classes and meeting but it also helps prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

