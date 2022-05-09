Google Might Launch Pixel 6a In India Soon, Suggests Known Tipster; Check Specs

Google is expected to launch a new smartphone and its first smartwatch in the coming days, at the Google I/O 2022. While the company has not announced it officially, it is said to be working on the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. While the company could launch the devices globally, the availability of Google Pixel 6a in India remains to be a question. Previously, Google has not released the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 series in India. However, a tipster suggests that Google could be testing a new smartphone in India.

Google Pixel 6a India launch

Known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared exclusively that a new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Although the tipster is not entirely sure, the smartphone could be a Google Pixel 6a. Combining that with Pixel 6a's expected global launch in the coming days, it would be safe to say that Google could be planning to launch the Pixel 6a in India. It is important to note that the latest smartphone launched by Google in India was the Google Pixel 4a, in 2020.

To recall, the Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.84-inch display, a 12MP primary camera on the rear panel and runs on Snapdragon 730G SoC. Apart from this, the smartphone supports the latest Android 12 operating system and features a 3,140 mAh battery and a rather simple yet classy design. While writing this report, the smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs. 31,999 (6/128GB).

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Google Pixel 6a might come with a similar design as that of the Google Pixel 6. On the front, the device has a centrally located punch-hole display for housing the selfie camera. Overall, the front panel has a rather boxy appearance with the screen curving ever-so-slightly around the corners. In pursuit of making the smartphone look like the Google Pixel 6, Google may go with the horizontal visor camera layout on the Pixel 6a. However, the two rear-facing cameras are situated at the top left corner of the device.

Since the flash is usually placed along with the camera's module, it looks slightly odd in the right corner of the visor. The device will come in a dual-tone colour scheme, along with a toned-down Google logo in the centre of the back panel. The official specifications of the smartphone are not out yet and it is expected that the device will be an improvement over the Pixel 5a. The Google Pixel 6a might come with a Snapdragon 778G processor, as the Pixel 5a had a Snapdragon 765G. As far as the camera is concerned, the Pixel 6a should have the Magic Eraser tool. It might feature the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as well, which was originally found in the Pixel 6.