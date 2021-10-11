Google Pixel 6 lineup to come with Magic Eraser tool and five years of security updates

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch is right around the corner, scheduled for October 19, 2021. After months of rumours and renders that were leaked online, it turns out that most of them were true, including a horizontal camera alignment on the back panel and Google's first mobile chipset, Tensor. However, as the time of launch is coming closer, more details about the upcoming Google smartphone is being revealed.

A feature called Magic Eraser, which was leaked earlier as well, has been spotted again and it is now confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with it. According to leaked marketing material linked by The Verge, which was spotted by Evan Blass on the Carphone Warehouse website, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with the feature that will allow users to remove distractions with a few taps in the Google Photos app. As mentioned in the marketing material that looks like the official launch webpage for the device, users will be able to "remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with Magic Eraser and five years of Android security updates

From what it sounds like, the Magic Eraser will take the help of Google's elaborate photographic algorithm and Tensor's AI capabilities to either create an artificial depth of field or merge the distracting element with the background, like an actual eraser tool would do. Other details mentioned in the marketing material have already been leaked, including a 50MP primary sensor on the Google Pixel 6 and a 48MP telephoto lens on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Additionally, it has been noticed by Endgadget, the leaked marketing content also mentions that users will get "Android security updates for at least five years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US." It confirms that the upcoming Pixel devices will come with five years of security updates from Google, making Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a good investment for those who carry their smartphones for years. The device is about to be launched by Google during the autumn hardware event scheduled next Monday, i.e. October 19, 2021.