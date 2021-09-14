Google Pixel 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench, scores poorly in benchmark test

Quick links:
IMAGE: @MADEBYGOOGLE/TWITTER
Pixel 6 Pro is supposed to be Google's upcoming flagship smartphone. While the device has been buzzing in the rumour mill for quite some time, a Geekbench listing provides solid but disappointing details. A Geekbench listing reveals substantial details about the processor that will be used in the Google Pixel 6 Pro, being referred to as the Tensor chip that is co-developed by Google and Samsung.
According to the Geekbench listing, the Tensor chipset in Google Pixel 6 Pro consists of three types of cores. Two powerful cores clocked at 2.80GHz, two medium-powered cores clocked at 2.25GHz and four energy-efficient cores clocked at 1.80GHz. Along with the processor, the Geekbench listing also reveals the GPU in the Pixel 6 Pro, the Mali-G78 GPU. For reference, the GPU has been used in Samsung's Exynos 2100 chipset earlier this year. It will not be a surprise if Samsung supplies the 5G modem as well. Lastly, the device that was tested for the Geekbench benchmark test had 12GB of RAM.
That was not all that the Geekbench listing revealed about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro. The listing also shows that the device scored a minimal 414 as a single-core score and 2074 as a multi-core score. The scores are concerning as previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 6 lineup will be placed in the premium smartphone segment. For reference, Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series of processors have equivalent performance and are easily available in smartphones ranging between $300 to $400.
Earlier last month, Google SVP Rick Osterloh said In a conversation with German magazine Der Spiegel, that Google Pixel 6 will come with premium pricing. Considering the performance of other premium smartphones in the market available between $700 and $800, including the Apple iPhone 12, the Geekbench score of the Pixel 6 Pro is highly disappointing. For a better understanding, go through the table below, wherein the Pixel 6 Pro Geekbench scores are compared with the scores of other premium smartphones, including iPhone 12, Asus ROG Phone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21.
|Single-core score
|Multi-core score
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|414
|2074
|Apple iPhone 12
|1570
|3832
|Asus ROG Phone 5
|1135
|3794
|Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
|1116
|3222